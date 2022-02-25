February is a month that celebrates love, so I have been thinking of those who have personified love for me since my earliest memories. To wit, the first caregiver I can recall who was not family was a lovely woman named Easter. The story was that she had chosen her own name. I have no idea what her given name was, or if she even had one. But the one she picked was fitting as my mother told me years later that Easter suffered from seizures. Furthermore, Easter told her that she twice recalled waking up on “the cooling board” after having experienced them. That was literally what it sounds like: a step in preparing the deceased for subsequent burial.
Easter not only took care of the younger children in my immediate family, she also helped the children of my dad’s younger sister, a widow, who lived in the same town. That branch of my family tree included five children and our father’s mother. We all loved Easter and felt very cherished by her. My elderly grandmother, who was born in late 19th-century Kentucky, was racist and took no pains to hide that, but she made an exception for Easter, who was Black. And Easter’s reply? What else could she say in 1960s Florida but, “That’s all right, Grammy Reilly?” I well recall my father telling me as a child that the word his mother used for Easter was an ugly term and that we must never utter it. He, of course, was correct; it was and is an awful word and yet there are those to this day who use it… and that is not ever acceptable.
I grew up in a small southwest Florida town that had a segregated area referred to as the “Quarters” when I left in ‘79. My father was a local doctor and he shared his building with a dentist. About 15 years ago, one of the daughters of that dentist told me that when her father died, there were patients, who were Black, who came up to the family at his funeral and told them that her father would treat them when no one else would. I was just astonished and more than a bit ashamed of the community I came from.
One of my sisters and I were talking a few years ago and she asked me if I remembered that building. (I do, like it was just last year, not nearly 50.) It had been purchased by my father from a physician who had retired. The building had a reception area located between two identical rooms, just inside the office doors. Each room had separate entrances from the outside. My sister recalled our father asking her about the purpose of the separate waiting room. As an educated teenager, she knew what it had been designed for. Dad, a product of Cairo, Illinois, —— the southernmost tip of that state and a racist town to this day — had thankfully not perpetuated the prejudice his mother exhibited.
Human beings don’t come into the world thinking that one skin color is better than another or that one kind of person is superior. As the lyrics in one song from the wonderful play South Pacific note, we “...have got to be carefully taught.” In my childhood, I am glad I was taught to love.
