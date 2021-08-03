How is everyone spending the last days of summer? Backpacking? Hiking? Visiting far-off locales? Signing the kids back up for school, sports, activities?
Here at the Indy, we’re celebrating with Burger Week. Yes, everyone’s favorite Burger Bash is back for round three. I’ve sampled a few of the burgers since the kickoff on Friday, and while they won’t help the waistline, they are amazing! Go to cosburgerweek.com to try out this year’s participants.
It’s always good to shop local and eat local, but especially now. Restaurants were dealt the worst blows of the pandemic and are still dealing with staffing shortages. Help them out, order a burger. Tip well and be patient.
Bear in mind that this is how restaurant workers are spending their summer: Serving long lines of sometimes-cranky customers who don’t understand their favorite food spots are still struggling with staff shortages. We’re hearing about it on social media, with restaurant owners closing shop for a few days or a weekend because they can’t find kitchen or wait help. Some coffee shops have closed their kitchens and are focusing just on java.
We have to work through this pandemic together, and we need to help local businesses get through this rough patch with their businesses — and their sense of community — intact.
The Indy is struggling right along with other local businesses. We’re a small company. Altogether, our eight papers have a staff of just under 50 people. We are coming out of the pandemic just like any other business — and we need our readers’ help.
While the news at the Indy is free (always has been, always will be) and we remain dedicated to our mission — Truth Matters — we are asking for your help. Join us in delivering news, entertainment and arts information not found anywhere else in the city — donate to the Indy today. Go to csindy.com for details on how to do it.
Oh, and we hope to see all of you at the Music at the Indy bash Wednesday, Aug. 15. We’ll have food trucks, free beer, free music. (I’ve even heard a rumor about ax-throwing.) It’ll be a fun way to kick off the school year!
