I spent the first day of the new year with my boyfriend, driving from San Diego to Colorado Springs. Approximately five minutes into our 17-hour road trip, the U-Haul trailer hitched to the back of our car became very much unhitched, and we watched in abject horror as it swayed and screeched, precariously held by the safety chains.
Double check that everything is properly secured. (U-Haul, digital assets, firearms, face masks, social media accounts, your secret stash of Reese’s Big Cups with Potato Chips.) First lesson learned in 2022. Heard. Got it. Yep. Writing it on my hand in Sharpie.
Rough start aside, we managed to arrive home safe and sound yesterday afternoon — to snow, a week’s worth of mail and a new year ahead of us.
Many of us are armed with new intentions this month (it’s Resolution Season, baby) and welcoming, with open arms, that sparkly, tantalizing “fresh start.” A new year might not necessarily mean a clean slate, but it is a nice reminder that things can change, we can change, that it’s never too late but also that time will pass, and there are ways out there (whether we decide we want to pursue them or not) to be happier, healthier, more generous, more content.
Never hurts to stay optimistic.
