My parents love estate sales.
My father enjoys, in particular, the personal objects left behind — letters, business documents, photographs. Last year, while my mother was buying normal things, he was acquiring a bunch of these items and creating a story.
Over the course of several months, I received letters from a mysterious man named “Uris Istioff.”
The first letter I got:
“To Ms. Ana Fiorino:
I am writing to inform you of the pending delivery of correspondence between Mr. Harry Cordall, formerly of Mills, California, and relevant parties regarding an intricate series of transactions directed towards the location and shipment of a trophy fish from Mexico to the U.S., further complicated by the passage of the Department of Transportation Act by the U.S. Congress in 1966. You will receive these documents over the next few weeks and it is suggested that you keep them in your possession until further notice.
Enclosed is the only known photograph of Harry Cordall, pictured here with his wife, Shirley, in the summer of 1958. During this time, Mr. Cordall travelled extensively in the South Pacific under the name Julius Roberts, Bart Roberts, and James Bedford. It is not clear why …”
My first name was spelled wrong, which immediately made me suspicious. I disregarded it. “Probably a weird scam,” I thought.
Fourteen letters later, I wasn’t so convinced. I wasn’t asked for credit card info or to go to any websites. Some envelopes would contain letters addressed to me specifically. Others would have copies of real contracts, shipping orders, customs forms, correspondence between Cordall and various other people.
Vintage stamps, vintage letterhead, vintage envelopes — and all with a yellow-ish tinge, like they’d been sitting in someone’s basement for decades. Each one was addressed to me, with my address, but dated 50 years earlier.
Naturally, I was unnerved. If this was a scam, this was the most intricate, involved scam I had ever seen. (My friend, a month later: “Should you call the police?”) But it was, in a strange way, fun. Every time I received something from “Uris Istioff,” a man whose identity I couldn’t verify online (a man who I was pretty sure didn’t exist), it was like getting another piece to the puzzle.
In any case, it turned out to be my dad. My dad, who rarely sends me letters (or texts, for that matter) but dedicated time and energy to fabricating a story around a set of someone else’s old business documents, writing letters on an old typewriter on old stationery, and traveling to different post offices to mail them (so as not to arouse suspicion). Shouldn’t have been so surprised, though — this is much more his style.
And honestly? I’d take the Trophy Fish Mystery over a text any day.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.