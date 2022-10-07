I’d been planning to write this for a little while now but listening to my colleague Matthew Schniper’s five-part podcast, “State of Plate,” about Colorado Springs’ culinary and restaurant scene really put a spin on this. (Also, props to Dave Gardner for co-producing and editing.) First off, you should go listen to those shows and read the cover feature about it because they’re amazing, but one of the ways it shines is in providing an “inside baseball” conversation at what running a restaurant in Colorado Springs for a live, hungry audience is like.
I know two things about me very specifically: I love food and I never learned to cook.
I never learned to cook in the same way I never learned to play an instrument: it just didn’t happen. I can put ingredients together, I think; I can follow recipes, usually; the result seems as-intended, mostly; but I never learned anything fundamental about the construction of food. I take no joy in the rare attempt to cook or bake because by the time I have an inkling to “make something to eat,” I am far past the point of both waiting and working for it.
I, like many Americans, like easy. I can spend an afternoon batch-making beautiful, palm-ready rectangular calzones or I can spend two minutes microwaving a Hot Pocket. For roughly a year, I was on an 80 percent ready-to-drink Soylent diet because I could grab a bottle and go. I got to minimize my decisions and I had the macros and nutrients I needed. Unfortunately, that was very expensive.
So here I am now with a mostly empty box of Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew on the corner of my desk as a testament to my appreciation of food... that sucks. And look, it’s not that I don’t appreciate genuinely good food. I love local tacos and local confectionaries. My culinary skills aside, the reality is that I’ll eat almost literally anything and try almost anything.
On one hand, this would bring me to a local eatery to spend $30, $50, $100 a head for exciting new flavors and experiences that can only be crafted with decades of experience and attention to both food arts and sciences. Chefs and culinary experts deserve that kind of monetary respect. On the other, I have a mostly empty box of Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew on the corner of my desk that can only be crafted by decades of experience and attention to both food arts and sciences.
I’m not trying to equivocate these experiences in the slightest. However, as someone who grew up appreciating food by how quickly you can rip it out of its bright, nationally known packaging and eat it, I’m kinda excited by the horrifying and amazing combinations that happen when these brands cross-pollinate. Big Junk Food has been entering a kind of terrible renaissance of flavors designed more specifically than ever to lure my curious taste buds. Seeing the mass displays of these new ideas and collaborations are like a Super Bowl every single time I drop by the local grocer or fast-food restaurant.
(Although I think that says more about how much passion I have for Super Bowls.)
What if you could take crunchy Taco Bell tacos, but put them in a shell made of Doritos? What if you could take Cheez-Its cheesy crackers, but add McIlhenny Tobasco flavor? What about a Breyer’s ice cream that tastes like Sara Lee Strawberry Cheesecake because that is literally what it is? What about M&Ms with crunchy sugar cookie cores? Pringles that taste like pickles? Dr. Pepper, but blue? Lay’s chips, but cappuccino flavored? Reese’s anything? It’s all enticing!
My enjoyment of these kinds of pop culture collaborations transcends food, though. I made tons of Millennium Falcons and TIE Fighters with LEGO bricks as a kid, but when LEGO worked with Lucasfilm directly to make Star Wars sets? That was amazing. What about all those fast-food movie tie-ins as a kid? Those had great toys.
Et cetera, et cetera.
I enjoy many things and food is one of them, but an unfortunate side effect of bad, processed foods versus a LEGO set is that the worse you go in quality, which is typically “tragically bad” for national names, the more grisly your demise will be.
Fair.
Until then, please send all of your weird flavor combinations, your strange cross-pollinated mega brands, and your interesting new culinary ideas to me and I assure you that I will enjoy them for the novelty alone. I wouldn’t even mind new, real food, too.
I got dibs on the first bag of OREO-flavored Funyuns, though.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.