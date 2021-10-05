Last week, I got an in-depth look at a project that’s as exciting as those that make up City for Champions.
It’s the plan for the City Auditorium, which would create an arts haven Downtown that has the potential to reach across the state — and beyond. It aims to bring together arts nonprofits, permanent residents, event space and venues designed to meet nearly any need. (The chairs will fold up into the walls or down into the floor to create standing space. How cool is that?)
It isn’t designed to compete with existing venues like the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College or the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS. But it is intended to enhance performances scheduled at the Pikes Peak Center. The plan, devised by Linda Weiss, former CEO of the Colorado Springs Conservatory, will create important practice space, as well as a place where creative entrepreneurs can learn and grow.
Imagine a 1920s-style diner staffed by culinary students from Pikes Peak Community College or theater space that can become a dance floor when local or touring bands perform. Imagine a space where young professionals can work together to develop their business skills while accessing an outlet for their creativity.
It’s a place to rent a studio for a day or for a few weeks — and the plan is to have it open for performances and practices at hours that make it easily accessible to everyone.
It’s a big project — one that will rival the U.S. Olympic Museum and the new Summit House on Pikes Peak as a destination that puts Colorado Springs squarely in the minds of tourists who want culture and the arts.
Best of all: It keeps the historic parts of the City Aud and refurbishes, builds out or completely changes the spaces that have been underutilized for decades. It holds true to the spirit of the building as a place for the entire city.
It won’t happen overnight, of course. There’s a massive amount of work to be done: design engineering, architecture, historic preservation, construction. When it’s completed — probably around 2024 — it will change the city.
I can’t wait.
