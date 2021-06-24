I don’t have Snapchat. I barely have a Facebook. I am addicted to Instagram. It’s literally amazing that I am able to get anything done at all.
For mental health reasons, we’re encouraged to unfollow people on Instagram who make us feel insecure or bad about ourselves. I can only assume that’s why I have fewer than 200 followers.
“Spotify Wrapped” is now a thing, and they’ve packaged your listening statistics so cutely that sharing it to Instagram is irresistible. It’s almost July, and I’m getting serious anxiety that “Up” by Cardi B will find its way into my top five songs, and for the fifth year in a row, I won’t be able to share my Spotify Wrapped.
“How did you even find time to listen to it for 300 hours?” my mother will ask me, shaking her head.
“Why did you want to listen to it for 300 hours?” my friends will ask me, genuinely concerned.
Social media advocates say we should harness the power of platforms like Instagram to destigmatize and normalize certain issues. Mental health, physical disabilities, unrealistic beauty standards.
I’m thinking: What else can we normalize?
Being the worst? Routinely forgetting where exactly Washington, D.C., is located? Going to the dentist triennially because every time you hear the phrase “Make sure you’re flossing every day!” it takes five years off your life? Talking to your dogs about your day like they can understand you or, more frighteningly, like they care?
Sure, social media can be a toxic cesspool of egocentric voices, each screaming over the next, an easy platform for virtue signaling, comparison and (mis/dis)information. But sometimes, in rare and fleeting moments, it can also be a place for “I get it”, “Wow” or “Me too” — a medium for connection, inspiration and support. I guess I’ll keep it for now...
because I’m addicted. But yes, the other reason too.
