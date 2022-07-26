When I first watched Iron Man in 2008, right before my freshman year of college, I had no idea this journey would last well into adulthood.
The first movie featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe – or MCU if you’re fancy – laid a path to a world of heroes, gods, villains and various otherworldly creatures who previously existed only in comic books and on TV. Those who went from a sprout to an adult watching these shows on TV got to marvel (see what I did there?) at our childhood heroes hitting the big screen.
However, as the MCU enters a new phase, fans have devolved into complainers who expect blockbusters with every product instead of letting stories build.
I made the mistake of waiting a week after its premier to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which released in early May. It’s an introduction into, well, the multiverse – which sets the premise for the existence of multiple universes.
Besides dodging spoilers, I had to ignore gripes from fans who claimed the movie sucked, it had poor CGI effects or that they hated the addition of a new character. The former two complaints are fine, I suppose. Even if they’re ridiculous, those are your opinions. But the latter complaint makes no sense.
At some point, a series requires new characters to keep things interesting. Hell, when Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) arrived in the MCU, neither were well-known actors in America. Look at how fans fawn at the duo now. Patience is key, people.
When we began this cinematic journey, I’m sure no one knew we’d be 20+ movies deep, each with a plethora of heroes to cherish.
It took a decade and change for writers to weave a beautiful story taking us from the first Iron Man to Endgame. Can we display some patience and hold realistic expectations as we dive into the multiverse? Not every story requires Infinity War/Endgame-level creativity.
In the slightly modified words of rapper Jay-Z, if people want their old flicks, watch the old movies.
