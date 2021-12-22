Somewhere in a store, Mariah Carey is explaining that all she wants for Christmas is you, as patrons complete their last-minute shopping.
Carey’s song and other holiday music blares through store speakers and, in some cases, holiday movies and shows play on televisions.
Classics such as Frosty the Snowman, Home Alone, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer or How the Grinch Stole Christmas (the cartoon version) capture the attention of young and old alike.
But you know what’s not on those screens? Die Hard. That’s because it’s not a Christmas movie. I can already hear the groans and folks sucking their teeth, ready to prove that Die Hard is a holiday film.
Send me whatever stat, fact or article details your points, but you’re wrong, and that’s OK.
I don’t care if the movie occurs on Christmas Eve, that John McClane was headed to a holiday party, or that someone wore a Santa hat. Blood, bullets and death do not make a Christmas film, so stop pretending.
Who arrives at their family’s home for the holidays and says, “You know what would give me holiday cheer? Watching Die Hard.”
If you have to convince others Die Hard is a holiday movie, then it’s not.
No one questions if It’s a Wonderful Life, Olive the Other Reindeer, The Nightmare Before Christmas and many other classics are made for this time of year.
On the contrary — few people try to pass off Iron Man 3, Gremlins, Rocky 4 or Toy Story as Christmas movies.
Nice try to all those holiday-film die hards, but just because it's set around Dec. 25 doesn't make it a holiday film.
