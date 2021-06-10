I’m not a sports nut. I don’t go looking for sports news when I first wake, I don’t have subscriptions to any athletic magazines and I haven’t received, at anytime, any free shoe phones (remember those?). I might know a handful of names of players for the professional teams that call Colorado home, though I couldn’t do much better than that.
But I am a sports fan, and by that I mean I can enjoy viewing or playing in almost any sort of competition. I’ll watch golf, table tennis, professional tag.
Huh?
Yep.
Curling? Count me in. Dance? Don’t count me out.
I've never been a gifted athlete, though I did dabble in sports growing up. My gateway sport was coach pitch baseball and I played some Little League. I tried soccer as a youngster and even remember swim class and gymnastics at the Y. When I got to high school, I got back into soccer and really started competing in my true love at the time — ice hockey.
When I first started playing for Mitchell High School in the mid-'90s, the team hadn't had a win in seasons and hadn’t been to the playoffs in at least a decade.
My senior year, we had a winning season and broke the playoff drought (although we were swiftly defeated in the first round by a far superior Air Academy team).
But I did play on a summer league team and one year we won the championship.
I loved hockey. I lived, slept and breathed hockey. My friends and I, when not playing on frozen ponds in the winter, would strap on roller blades in the summer and make our street or vacant tennis courts our rinks until the sun went down.
I also, thanks to a family friend who worked with the organization, got to attend several Colorado Avalanche games when the team first moved to Denver from Quebec, Canada in 1995. I got to experience, in person, their epic rivalry with Detroit. I got to wipe the mollusca juice from my arm after a Red Wings fan threw an octopus over my head and onto the ice following a Wings goal (fans know...). He was shown the door.
The gravy was getting to attend Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers. The Avs shellacked the Cats 8-1 and went on to sweep the series, winning Game Four in spectacular triple-overtime fashion.
I get goosebumps thinking about it.
I don’t live, sleep or breathe hockey anymore. It’s been years since I’ve been on skates, though I still have the same pair from high school sitting in storage somewhere. It appears I’ve retired from the violent ballet — at least the active participant part.
But, late spring arrives and like a siren’s song it calls... It’s June 10, 2021 — the Avs, after having taken a two-game lead in their playoff series against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, have lost the last three contests in a row and their Stanley Cup hopes are on the line tonight. If they win, they stay alive. If they lose, the season is over. But I’m not a sports nut — so, I don’t really care, right?
