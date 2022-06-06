I woke up in the slightly-dark before my alarm this morning, because my best friend in Australia texted me this picture — then another then another then another then another.
This is a photo of a photo, so the quality is dodgy, and it was taken in the very last week of our senior year, the month after I turned 17. I have never seen it before in my life.
It came from one of her long-buried photo albums — deep archive stuff — and as I woke up she texted easily 20 more high school photos of me that I didn’t know existed. For some reason I have very few photos of myself at 16/17, so I don’t really remember looking like this.
It was like getting a time capsule, but without all the stupid stuff.
I got to thinking: How many of us have photos of friends that we’ve seen too many times to register, but they’d truly love to have? I’m not only talking about old-old photos, printed on actual photo paper; we also have hundreds of cell phone pics that never see the light of day on social media or anywhere else. We assume everyone’s seen everything, but they haven’t. Not even close.
I’m not saying make it a mission to hunt out every image, I’m just saying if you stumble across photos of your friends that are a decade or two old — especially ones featuring oversized uniforms and underwhelmed expressions — that’s a time capsule, and a gift.
Don’t wait for a birthday or a wedding or a funeral or a graduation.
Sooner is better. Take your screenshot now. Take your photo-of-a-photo. And yes, spam your friends.
