Hope. When I saw the huge Obama/Biden campaign sign in our office dumpster last week, it reminded me of the optimism I felt during the lead up to both the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections.
The sign had been stored in the bowels of our office building and was the victim of some fall cleaning. Being a total packrat, I wrestled with the idea of rescuing it and taking it home — and ultimately decided that I honestly had nowhere to put it.
But that didn’t stop me from looking at it Tuesday afternoon and thinking about it for a long moment... I knew that when I got to work on Wednesday, it would have been picked up by our refuse-collection service. (And yes, I admit that I checked one last time that following morning to confirm, with a pang of loss, that the opportunity to snag it was indeed gone.)
It is hard to wrap my mind around the fact that those two historic elections were almost 13 and nine years ago, respectively. However, it is not hard to believe (though it is painful) that our country’s political health has degraded so much since then. I was naïve in thinking Barack Obama’s election and re-election meant we were a post-racial society. And admittedly, racism is only one political ill dividing us as a country.
During those presidential elections, I don’t recall the sense of looming doom that I get thinking about the upcoming midterms in 2022. And should we even mention the next presidential election in 2024? At least in ‘08 and ‘12, all of the candidates were intelligent and appeared to have integrity (save ‘08 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.) I think it is quite possible that the honorable late John McCain might have been our 44th president if not for his choice in running mate.
So forgive me if I am waxing nostalgic for a seemingly kinder and simpler time. I am hopeful that my pessimism will be unfounded. But this time, I won’t be surprised if it's not.
