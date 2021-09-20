As someone who’s worked full-time in education for over 10 years, returning to journalism is a pretty major gear shift. It’s not only my first time living in the great state of Colorado — but after several stints in Asia and a COVID-19 lockdown-turned-indefinite-stay in South America, it’s also the first time I’ve lived in the United States since 2015.
As I understand it, some things have happened since then. Indeed, the land of my birth may be familiar in many ways, but in others it has become strange. There are a few things I have noticed that are different, and I will list the five most significant of those here.
#5. Nobody is watching anyone Whip and/or Nae Nae.
#4. The New York Knicks made the playoffs. They still suck hard and got bounced in the first round, but they were a team that was, undeniably, in the playoffs.
#3. Bottles of pills don’t come full anymore. I bought a bottle of melatonin at Walmart and it’s just like 15 pills, rattling around in the bottom underneath six wads of cotton.
#2. The IHOP logo changed. It used to look like a frown, but now it looks like a smile.
#1. Neighbors have turned against neighbors, deadly misinformation is circulated daily in the guise of a desire for “research,” the dialogue of the citizenry and political elite has become a nonstop bilge stream of nasty personal insults, slurs and ugly insinuations — an insidious flow of venomous division permeating every discourse both public and private, making consensus or even simple reason impossible, dooming our republic to a hideous, gasping death spiral from which it may no longer be strong enough to escape.
Neat, right? What have you guys noticed that has changed since 2015? Please let me know at stephen.hirst@csindy.com.
I’m Stephen Hirst, and it’s great to meet you.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.