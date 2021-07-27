I’m tired of COVID; you’re tired of COVID — we are all so tired of COVID. We’re tired of talking about it, writing about it, worrying about it. We all want to move on.
The problem: COVID isn’t finished with us yet. The Delta variant is rampaging across the county — a preventable tragedy which will surely lead to unnecessary deaths as so many in El Paso County remain militantly, deliberately unvaccinated.
It must stop. Today. Don’t be a dumbass; go get the shot.
This isn’t just about you or your right to go about unmasked, unrepentant for the damage left in your wake. It’s about your grandmother, who might want to resume life without fear of a breakthrough infection. It’s about your friend's business, just starting to recover from the devastation that was 2020. It’s about your neighbor’s child, who might want to go back to school next year, in person.
It’s about people in other countries who would LOVE the opportunity to stop the spread of this disease but don’t have access to vaccinations like we we do. Some don’t have the privilege of saying no. It’s about going back to whatever normal looks like to you.
While I’m a big supporter of being free to make decisions that affect one's own body, I’m also a big believer in community — THIS community.
Those of you consuming lies from the Internet, thinking you are smarter than the rest of us; I’m talking to you. Stop determining other people’s futures based on misinformation and falsehoods. Don’t let your political affiliation — or anything else — negatively impact other people’s health and welfare. Don’t be a sheep or a snowflake. Do something good for yourself and for so many other people.
Come on, Colorado Springs. We don’t want mask mandates and closed businesses and runs on toilet paper and dried beans... That’s so 2020. Get vaccinated, stop the spread, get on with your life. Let's come together and put COVID in the past, where it belongs.
