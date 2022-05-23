In Strasbourg, on the edge of France, there’s a coffee shop that’s been there since 1884. High on the wall above all the baristas is the lettering: “Mon Grand-père était torréfacteur.”
My grandfather was a coffee roaster.
That was in the early days of my coffee obsession, and I was a bit overcome with jealousy. Why wasn’t my grandfather a coffee roaster instead of an avocado farmer (sorry Grandad) or a coffee roaster instead of a dairy farmer (sorry Pa). I kind of wanted a reason for my late-onset addiction, or a feeling that there was a glamorous family business in my blood — having no inclination to be a mechanic (sorry Dad).
I put the photo of that café wall on Facebook, because that’s what I did with everything 10 years ago, and then my uncle in Australia wrote beneath it: “Actually, you can do better than that. Your great-great-grandfather ran a coffee house in London way before it was trendy.”
I’ve forgotten the decade, or the century, or the details, but I haven’t forgotten the spring it put in my step — or the way I used it to mostly-justify buying an extremely extravagant espresso machine in Germany. Worth it.
I won’t pretend it’s what made me take up latte art (I was already immersed) but I did like to think it was why coffee was completely calming for me, a little caffeine-induced zen. And in the years when I was a cybersecurity reporter, on deadline afternoons I’d stop at Loyal to buy my third coffee to treat my second headache, and my littlest kid would go, “You can do these! You could stop being a journalist and be a COFFEE MAKER!”
He was more impressed with his visions of free croissants than my free pour skills, of course, but on days when 18 things go pear-shaped and the newspaper business seems extra stressful, the two-second fantasy still crosses my mind: You could stop being a journalist and be a COFFEE MAKER!
After all, it’s the family business.
