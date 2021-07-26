Are you ready to chow down on some burgers? The Indy’s third annual #COSBurgerWeek returns this weekend and runs through Aug. 6.
This year we have some of our usual suspects, such as The Green Line Grill, which took home the top burger trophy in 2019. Additionally, we have some new participants, like Cacao Chemistry, which will be offering a unique macron burger made out of dark chocolate, cherry flavored “ketchup” and orange flavored white chocolate “cheese.”
Burger Week is meant to be more than just a celebration — it's also a fun competition among some of our favorite local restaurants. Readers also have the chance to win daily $25 gift cards to our participating partners just by eating burgers and then taking a photo of it and either posting it on Facebook or Instagram with a #COSBurgerWeek tag, or by voting at cosburgerweek.com.
The winning restaurant will receive a trophy to proudly display at the end of the competition along with recognition in the following week’s Indy and on our social media.
Visit cosburgerweek.com for rules, a list of participating restaurants and their featured burgers.
And we strongly recommend trying some fries or another side with your burger... perhaps even an ice cold local beer!
More importantly, don’t forget to leave a good tip (at least 20 percent or higher). Our restaurant industry has been hit hard during the pandemic and is still struggling.
Lastly, it’s important to remember that everyone is going to be super excited about the third #COSBurgerWeek, so you might have to wait a little bit — but your patience will be rewarded with a delicious burger!
