Since I returned to Colorado Springs in 2018, I’ve noticed people consistently dismissing leash laws.
When I lived in Salida, unless a dog was at a dog park or in its yard, people kept their pups harnessed.
In Colorado Springs, too many dog owners ignore leash laws and nearly two years ago, my dog paid for someone else’s irresponsibility.
If you don’t know, I have a 16-pound dachshund, Harry, who will stare a hole through me if I don’t walk him when weather permits. To avoid his glare, one evening in mid-June 2020, I took him for a walk.
As I’m coming up the street near some houses, I saw a Rottweiler near a fence. Because of my angle, I couldn’t tell if it was inside the fence or outside. Moments later, I got that answer as the Rottweiler, along with its owner lagging behind, approached. Before I could pick up Harry and as the other person attempted to grab their unleashed dog, the Rottweiler sank its teeth into my boy.
The attack lasted a few seconds, but it felt like an eternity.
We eventually separated the two and I shared a few words with the man — none of which I’m willing to share — who proceeded to chase his dog as it ran away.
I took Harry to the vet and, aside from some soreness and a pair of holes in his neck, Harry was fine — no permanent damage, no surgery required.
Harry has since remained unscathed, but now it’s difficult to trust other people’s dogs around him. Fast forward to last week when I took Harry to El Pomar Youth Sports Park for a walk. As I approached the softball fields near Kohl’s, I heard panting and a pitter-patter of paws on the pavement.
When I turned around, I noticed a pair of huskies running in our direction. I lifted Harry to allow them to pass and as I did, I saw their owner who said, “Don’t worry, they’re friendly.”
Sure, your dog or dogs might be gentle, but who knows how they’ll respond around another dog? Who knows how they’d react to fleeing children?
Don’t behave as if the rules don’t apply to you because you believe your dog is kind. Some people have cynophobia, a fear of dogs — or some simply don’t want them around.
Saying your dog is friendly isn’t reassuring. Have respect for other people, their pets and their space.
