I’d like to announce that I took some time off the week after Thanksgiving.
To you, that’s probably an ‘OK, and...?’ statement. For me, it’s damn near a confession.
Before that vacation, I hadn’t stepped away from work since 2019. Prior to that, my last rest occurred in 2018.
I hate vacations because, aside from my unease when thinking about doing nothing, I also feel as if I’m falling behind in reaching my goals. It’s hard to hit a target if I’m relaxing.
However, I had an epiphany during my downtime. I watched the Golden State Warriors play the Phoenix Suns and, in the second quarter, the Warriors led 39-31 with 10:46 left in the half, but 50 seconds later, Phoenix cut the lead to 39-36.
“Golden State better call a timeout,” I said. Sure enough, the Warriors did.
Then it clicked: I realized Golden State needed to stop the bleeding but that I couldn’t recognize those moments in my own life.
Even pro athletes require breaks so they can regroup. Competitors have timeouts, halftime and pauses between rounds to return to efficient form. While in school, we had vacations scattered throughout the year.
So why’d I ignore the need for a break as an adult? I chug along until my mental and physical battery drains to 5 percent or less. As a journalist, that’s problematic. Developing ideas becomes daunting and finding the perfect word to compliment a story is often impeded by a mental labyrinth.
I needed a timeout to regain clarity and rejuvenate my spirit.
I’m often so determined to reach the destination that I forget to enjoy the journey. My break allowed me to rediscover a little bit of patience and balance and realize that there's no need to constantly worry that I'm falling behind.
I’ll arrive soon enough.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.