Black women face a lot of discrimination, ridicule, undermining, man-splaining, criticism, snarky comments and insults from society.
It’s well-known that they make less money than white women (although more than Hispanic women) and their accomplishments are often seen as somehow “less.” It seems they must worker twice as hard to get half the accolades.
And that’s why Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination was so powerful. She is an accomplished, brilliant, well-qualified judge and would bring a new, fresh perspective to the Court.
And then the hearings started. From the beginning, she was grilled; she was dismissed; she was interrupted and berated by rich, old white guys who’ve been in power too long. It was hard to watch, y’all.
It’s bad enough that Supreme Court confirmation hearings have devolved into political showmanship, with the senators less concerned about juris prudence and more concerned about scoring points. It was so much worse to see Judge Jackson’s treatment from a lesser mind like Sen. Ted Cruz.
And I wish it were new. But Black women face this kind of behavior all the time. They get interrupted, dismissed, talked over and face a million other microaggressions that must be so frustrating.
And yet, just like Judge Jackson, they so often respond patiently, calmly and with composure. They sigh and answer politely. They take a breath and complete the task.
Compare Judge Jackson’s responses during her confirmation hearings to those of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whose outbursts during his hearings were parodied on Saturday Night Live. Red-faced, pounding the desk, Kavanaugh’s behavior was seen as an appropriate, masculine response to aggressive questioning. Can you imagine if Judge Jackson responded the same way during her confirmation hearings?
The conversation would be so much different.
There should no longer be two Americas. There shouldn’t be one set of rules for rich white guys and another set for Black men and women. There shouldn’t be acceptable “manly” behavior and an expectation that others must be polite and calm, even when they are clearly being insulted. It’s time to hold people — all people — accountable for their actions. And that includes current Supreme Court justices with nasty tempers.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.