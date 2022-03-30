I was living in Cusco, Peru and it was sometime in March of 2020, at the start of the lockdowns and quarantines, that I realized I would be spending a lot of time indoors for the foreseeable future. A big clue was the soldier with the rifle who yelled at me to go back inside my apartment when I tried to sneak down the street to the bodega to buy some avocados. So I did what most anyone would do: began a global online Mario Kart racing group (and purchased a garbage bag full of that sticky-icky-icky).
For a few months there, we raced every chance we got, talking smack in a group chat and updating each other on what the death rates and new restrictions were in whatever part of the world we were in. In Peru, there was almost a full month when men and women were only being allowed outside on alternating days. The one guy in China didn’t race with us very often and after a while he completely disappeared, but I’m sure that was just due to the time zone difference. Pretty sure. I mean, he’s probably fine.
After a while the group’s play tapered off, and we just became another chat. I blame the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for this, partly. But hey, there’s only so much Mario Kart you can play, right?
Well that’s what the normies in my group thought, too — but that ain’t me. I never got tired of the thrill of the chase, the sound of the revving go-kart engines, the satisfaction of blasting friends with a red shell just millimeters before the finish line, or the garbled screams of the damned (anyone not placing in the top four = damned) on the group’s voice chat.
So I was pretty excited when Nintendo trotted out 48 new “booster” tracks for Mario Kart 8, nearly doubling the size of the game and injecting the 2014 title with fresh blood. At $24 it initially seems a bit steep for such an old game, but when you think of it/rationalize it as 50 cents per track, it’s not too bad of a deal. Nintendo will be doling the new DLC out in waves of eight tracks until 2023, which is a cool idea, as I think if they all came out at once, we’d probably binge them and then the gang would forget about Mario Kart for another two years. So far, the new “Ninja Hideaway” is my favorite course.
It’s inspired the group to get back on the track, and while we no longer have hours of spare time, we’ve still managed to carve out a bit on weekends. Also, the power dynamics of the group have shifted a bit. Our group’s best racer had memorized every single secret ramp and tricky turn on the old courses, to the point where it was practically a miracle if anyone beat her. For now, she’s still feeling out the best practices for each new track, like all of us, and it’s managed to level the playing field.
And by “level the playing field” I mean that I’m the group’s new frontrunner, after decisively whupping everybody in two back-to-back, eight-race grand prixes last Friday. I think what it means is that my skills have now grown beyond these plebs. I beat them down so badly, they don’t even want to race me anymore! At least I think that’s the reason. It could also be my poor sportsmanship and my constant stream of deeply personal, vitriolic insults, or my spamming Tank Man photos to the players in China… but I don’t know any other way to play Mario Kart, actually.
Anyway, I’m looking for some new competition, so feel free to email me your Nintendo Online ID. It’s a bit lonely at the top, though I gotta say, it’s good to be King (Koopa) … but then again, in the world of Mario Kart, you’re only as good as your last grand prix, and second place is just the first loser.
