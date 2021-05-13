Well, you wouldn’t know it by the weather, but the Indy’s Summer Fun issue will dropping just a few weeks from now.
It will be filled with bits of inspiration to spark your imagination as the temperature climbs during the days to come. And I think we could all use a little summer fun, amirite?
Weather is always a hot topic (see what I did there?) in the Centennial State. We get a little bit of everything and, yes, even in a single day. Spring is normally short and weird and autumn is much the same. But if you don’t like it, there’s always... Florida?
This year, between snowstorms and cold, torrential rain, we did get some spring. Remember that day?
One recent sunny Saturday, my family brought hammocks (don’t worry, they were the tree-friendly kind) to Fox Run Regional Park, took in the rays, cheered strangers who wed at the pondside gazebo, nodded to passing hikers, read books, kicked a ball around... and then it snowed the next day.
With this last chilly blast, I feel like the fluffy stuff may finally be behind us until fall. But there’s still drought everywhere and some predictions are that severe wildfires could, once again, be a very real risk this summer. So while it would be nice to have a few dry, hot days here and there, we don’t want too many. I’d like to actually light a campfire this year.
Maybe you’re new to Colorado and haven’t heard the cliché, “If you don’t like the weather, just give it a minute,” or some such variation. If you are new, welcome, drink lots of water, wear sunscreen, dress in layers, try to get along with your neighbors — and be sure to check out the Summer Fun issue dropping June 9.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.