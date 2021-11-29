I don’t really do drugs. But one night, smack dab in the middle of quarantine (a.k.a. while I am under the impression that “nothing is really happening, so it’s now or never”), I cave and take an edible.
It is a THC peach gummy. It is delicious. I sleep like a baby.
The next day, I get an email from my internship supervisor asking me to come in — even though I have (apparently incorrectly) assumed the internship will be postponed for pandemic-related reasons — for a drug test on Friday. Naturally, I panic. I break out in an anxiety-induced hive-acne rash overnight. I ask everyone I know what they think I should do.
“What do I do?” I ask my dad. He asks if he can have one. I say no, they were expensive.
“What do I do?” I ask my sister. She sidesteps the whole issue of me potentially not being able to do this internship and instead asks, in an accusatory tone, if they were her edibles. They weren’t.
“What do I do?” I ask my friend. She doesn’t know. Apparently, the only thing she knows is that “that really sucks,” which is neither helpful nor encouraging nor news.
“What do I do?” I ask my other friend. He asks his friend, and she tells me my only real option is to use someone else’s urine. I consider this briefly and then come to the conclusion that I am not the type of person who can smuggle in a jar of my sister’s pee without immediately crying and/or turning myself in.
I spiral. How could I have ruined this opportunity for myself? I worked very moderately hard to get this!
Three hours later at 1 a.m.: How could I have ruined my whole entire life? I am so stupid!
Anyway, things worked out (I guess?) because the entire internship was straight-up canceled due to COVID. Allow me to rephrase: This opportunity didn’t work out, but at least it wasn’t my fault it didn’t. (Hurray!).
It’s funny how, in the moment, it always feels like the world is ending. But after some time and with a little more perspective, it’s nice to revisit these moments — and maybe even laugh about them (even if the laughter is just a coping mechanism).
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.