Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000?
Social media continues to ask this rhetorical question: Would you take a lump sum of money or would you prefer to sit down for a chat with the legendary artist and entrepreneur?
Many people's first inclination: Turn down the easy money and have dinner with HOV. Shawn Carter could certainly provide priceless knowledge and/or resources, thus allowing you to generate more money than the cash you're taking up front.
That’s next-level reasoning: Mingle with a rags-to-riches poster child and you'll soon be on the red carpet yourself.
My decision: I'd just take the money. After all, just because I'm having dinner with Jay-Z doesn't mean I'll ask the right questions.
Many would probably waste his time and theirs by inquiring about Jay-Z’s Illuminati status or about Beyonce? Or maybe about what really happened in that elevator with Beyonce's sister Solange Knowles?
But the question is on lots of minds right now. Even streaming platform TIDAL has weighed in. Reps from TIDAL, which Jay-Z purchased in 2015 for more than $56 million before selling it earlier this year for $302 million, said on Twitter, “Take the $500K.”
Monopoly money aside, the real question should be: What are you doing with the funds you actually have?
Sure, not everyone has coin to invest like the wealthy. But too many people still use the excuse, "I don’t have enough...”
I promise you have the money. I’ve invested less than a dollar in stocks before —just search for loose change.
And remember, fiscal responsibility does not kick after your savings account hits six or seven figures. You can even find a documentary on ESPN about athletes who fumbled the bag after signing large contracts.
But you can do better! Educate yourself about money; use YouTube or social media to research more than memes.
So yeah, a meal with Jay-Z would be pretty cool, but the smart money is on taking the cash and making it work for you.
