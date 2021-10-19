All politics is local, and that’s particularly true with this year’s elections — city, state and county initiatives, school board elections, Manitou Springs mayoral elections.
These are so much more important than the national mid-terms that take place next year. These are decisions about what to do with taxpayer dollars, about open space and parks, about who will decide how to govern schools in the area over the next few years. Don’t sit this one out because you don't get to choose the next president or senators. This ballot contains issues that will affect our city and county for years.
Voting is always important, and Colorado makes it so, so easy. Not registered? You can register up to and including on Election Day. Don’t want to wait in line at the polls? Everyone should have mail-in ballots by now. Don’t trust the United States Postal Service? Visit one of several drop-off locations around town? Don’t trust those? Go vote in person. So many choices. Pick the one that’s right for you.
Also, take the time to learn about the issues — the Indy has a handy-dandy cheat sheet in its Oct. 13 issue for that — and go to the polls.
Consider school boards. Who do you want running the schools? Research their opinions. (Citizens Project has done this for you in an insert in the Oct. 20 Indy.) Then, fill in the bubbles.
One of the best parts of living in a democracy the ability to choose who represents you. (And if your candidate doesn’t win, be gracious. It’s not a conspiracy. You win some, you lose some.) Voters in some countries risk their lives to cast a ballot. Here, it’s pretty safe and simple, and still, so few of us take the time. It’s too important to ignore.
So don’t listen to the former president, who doesn’t want Republicans to vote in any election right now — I guess until he gives the OK. That’s such bullshit. Your voice and vote is vital. We absolutely need diversity on our school boards and in all our decision-making processes. What we don’t need is some whackadoodle egomaniac undermining our democracy any more than he already has. So even if you love that former president, vote anyway.
Vote for yourself. Vote for the future. Vote for kids. Weigh in on open space and the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. Vote on property taxes. Vote on special districts.
Just … vote.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.