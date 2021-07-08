“Just when I thought I was out... they pull me back in!” That was Michael Corleone in the oft-maligned Godfather III, when he realizes he’s never going to escape a life of organized crime. Then he goes into a coma.
I don’t feel I share many thoughts with antihero Corleone (although I have enjoyed a good Mario Puzo book or two or three...), but I’ve related to Michael most of the summer as I look over the day’s coronavirus news. My wife and I have been fully vaccinated for months now. Our son, who is not cleared for a vaccine because of his age, is not. But I’m a statistics guy. I knew after I got my vaccine that my chances of getting sick, especially really sick, were slim to none. I also knew that the vast majority of kids who got COVID, based on statistics, weren’t getting as sick as adults and, for the most part, were avoiding the hospital and any long-term effects.
But this B.1.617.2, man... Public Health says Delta is the most rapidly spreading variant in the El Paso County, and it’s known to be more transmissible and possibly more likely to put you in the hospital — or the ground. I also see in the gall dang mainstream media that my Pfizer shot is supposed to keep me (very?) safe and that most vaccines approved here in the States will do the same. But then... I hear about Israel. The country’s health experts recently pumped the breaks on their assessment of the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine.
From Reuters: “Vaccine effectiveness in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease fell to 64% since June 6, the Health Ministry said.”
The fear, of course, is that this virus will continue to use the bodies of the unvaccinated as laboratories, tweaking its genetics, dreaming up more transmissible versions of itself, more deadly versions of itself, versions of itself that can one day evade the vaccinations of those adults in the room. And then we’re back to square one. We’ll be bitching about how nothing is open this fall because we’re all back in lockdown. We’ll be bitching about how we’re forced to wear a mask in the few places that are open. We’ll be bitching about how we can’t find toilet paper or spend time with family during the holidays, or eat in restaurants or watch that next comic book movie in a theater. We’ll most certainly be fighting with each other because, based on vaccination numbers, barely over half of us in El Paso County see the bigger picture.
Case numbers had been going down locally and across the country since vaccines were widely rolled out earlier this year. And some experts are now reporting that more than 99 percent of recent COVID deaths were among the unvaccinated.
I can see why Michael was so incensed, banging his head against the wall, trying to do what’s right for himself and his family. But organized crime is like a disease. You think you’ve beaten it? Just when you think you’re out, they pull you back in...
