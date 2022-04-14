I’m not much of a comic book guy — but what I wouldn’t give for a real-life Justice League right about now.
If I’m to continue to have any faith in humankind, two things need to happen in quick order.
1) Former President Donald Trump must be charged and convicted for the crimes we all know he committed.
2) Russian President Vladimir Putin: See No. 1.
“It’s absolutely clear that what President Trump was doing — what a number of people around him were doing — that they knew it was unlawful. They did it anyway.”
That statement — telling us what we all already knew — came just days ago from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming), vice chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. But the committee hasn’t yet recommended charges be filed against the Teflon Tangerine by the Department of Justice.
The reasoning?
This from The New York Times: “Despite concluding that it has enough evidence, the committee is concerned that making a referral to the Justice Department [DOJ] would backfire by politicizing the investigation into the Capitol riot.”
On April 12, New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, a Democrat, was charged with bribery and related offenses.
“In particular, [Benjamin] is charged with bribery, honest services wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit those offenses, based on [Benjamin’s] use of his official authority while a New York state senator to direct a state-funded grant to an organization controlled by a real estate developer (‘CC-1’) in exchange for campaign contributions made and procured by CC-1,” a DOJ news release reported.
There was evidence of a crime and, justly, Benjamin will have his day in court.
Trump should not be held to a different standard than Benjamin, or Nixon, or your doctor, your dentist or your garbage man. And let’s face it: Donald’s alleged offenses are far more egregious than those Benjamin is accused of. If there is justice, Trump will also soon be appearing before a judge.
As for Putin... His actions, and those of the armed forces under his command, have shown no regard for the sanctity of life. The torture, murder and rape of Ukrainian civilians are crimes during times of peace, and war is no excuse. These perpetrators must also be held to account. Like Trump — there is no lack of evidence. The only thing standing in the way of justice will be a lack of will.
The world is rarely black-and-white. And while everyone deserves a fair trial, as far as I’m concerned, there is no gray here. Now we must decide: Is justice still relevant? Or is it just a plot device for comic books?
