There’s no place like home, but...
Sometimes it is hard for me to recognize this country. Increasingly, it seems the veneer of civilization — already thin to begin with — is virtually nonexistent. Consider those who harass and threaten people they don’t agree with — sometimes at their place of employment or, worse, where they live. WTAF?!?
At first I thought this was unique to our craven times but then realized abhorrent behavior has been around for years. These tactics have been used by white supremacist groups, like the Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War, and most recently by anti-abortion terrorists.
When I worked for Planned Parenthood in the later ’80s and into the mid-’90s, my home at the time was picketed. I wasn’t there when it happened but my neighbors told me about it after the fact.
While some of my neighbors didn’t know where I worked, all of them told the protestors to leave or the police would be called as the streets were privately maintained. I was humbled by their support.
While I was only mildly concerned by the unwanted visitors’ tactics, it was a bit unnerving because one of the protestors regularly showed up at the clinic and often seemed unhinged. I didn’t have children yet and if I had, it would have been a whole ‘nuther story.
The Colorado Springs Police Department offered to do extra patrols in our area — and that was that. Then again, those were different times — now we have more guns on the streets than ever before.
Today we are witnessing harassment of those who work in education, the media and health care, among other fields. Acts of vandalism and violence seem to occur more frequently and I fear fatalities could eventually follow.
Some in our country have opined that “we are better than this” — better than resorting to violence to settle our differences.
Sadly, I’m inclined to believe we are not.
