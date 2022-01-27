Two weeks ago, I made the “just five more minutes” mistake following a 5:50 a.m. alarm. I’m typically an early riser so I can fit a gym session into my day.
However, on this morning, five minutes became an hour, which pushed my workout from morning toevening.
No big deal, right? Wrong, thanks to this being peak New Year's resolution season.
Dumbbells 5 pounds through 45 pounds disappeared, people occupied most machines and benches — at least the ones I needed — and just one treadmill remained.
It was a nightmare, but I support people with weight-loss goals and decided to adjust my routine to utilize the available equipment. I also told myself I wouldn’t exchange a late workout for extra sleep in the future.
Then I slipped up a few days ago and again had to shift my exercise time from morning to evening. So, I mentally prepared to enter a crowded gym with people occupying equipment I needed to use. But instead, it looked like a typical day with a normal amount of attendees. I could only assume the wave of people who recently purchased gym memberships discarded their workout plans.
As we approach the end of January, I know some folks have lost motivation regarding resolutions.
But keep that same energy you had before the holidays — the energy you exuded when you were talking about that outfit you’re hoping to fit into or the look you'd like to achieve.
Reaching fitness, and most other goals, is a marathon, not a sprint. Of course chasing your goals can get tough, but that’s what keeps things interesting.
Someone is depending on you to achieve this goal and you’re motivating more people than you realize. Keep your foot on the gas and don’t stop until you reach your destination.
