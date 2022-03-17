It’s hard to believe it’s been more than a month since I wrote “Gray water and Chinese food.” In that column, I shared that our kitchen had flooded and needed some serious professional help. One issue after another... this Sunday will mark the fifth week in a row we’ve spent in a hotel. And since the obligatory March dump was forecast, I can’t help but feel my life has become a mashup of Home Alone 2 and The Shining.
For those who aren’t familiar, Home Alone 2’s full title includes Lost in New York because, well, you get it. And before you go pooh-poohing the premise, saying something like, “Whatever, who would forget their kid twice?”, know that I was briefly forgotten by my parents (sorry Mom and Dad) twice as a kid — once in Italy and once in East Freakin’ Germany.
And I’m an only child.
I wasn’t left for days at a time but when you’re 9 years old, 30 minutes will have you thinking about who your bunkmate at the orphanage might be.
All is forgiven and back to Home Alone 2.
While in The Big Apple, Kevin sets booby traps. Kevin foils stupid burglars. Kevin gets directions from Donald Trump. None of this has happened to me yet, but Kevin also finds himself living in a hotel for an extended period and he makes the best of it. So, I’ve never felt closer to Macaulay Culkin than I do right now.
And then there’s The Shining. If you’re that guy, you might say, “Stanley Kubrick’s interpretation was great — but the book was so much better.”
In the 1977 classic, Stephen King paints a picture of writer Jack Torrance’s descent into madness while Jack and his family are snowed in at... a Colorado hotel.
It’s uncanny!
Yep, being away from our home for so long has taken a bit of an emotional toll, but we are also grateful for our place to stay and that the experience has been about 70 percent Home Alone 2 and only 30 percent The Shining.
Anyway, I’m going to close my laptop now. As you know, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.
