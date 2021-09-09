I’m going to take this space today to thank the readers who have devoted their time to share thoughts about some of our daily columns. I appreciate the feedback and I know my fellow journalists do as well.
I can’t speak for everyone at the Indy, but there are certainly topics I write about that, when I hit the send button, I know will stir up more conversation than others. Write about your weekend… crickets. Point out the emperor has no clothes — the emails roll in.
After a recent column, I received a few messages that flat out called me wrong and told me where to stick my opinion (among those who understood it to be my opinion). And I had a few more notes from those who disagreed with my position, but rather than resorting to name-calling and cable news talking points, they articulated why; they shared the reasons they felt that way. Data was exchanged, there was a proliferation of pleasantries. We had, via email messages, a civil conversation.
I don’t presume to know everything. Or most things. In fact, the older I get, the more I know how little I know. And I’m baffled by all of those who act, day to day, like they’ve got it all figured out. I remember, as a kid, thinking if you were an adult, you had all the answers. Then I grew into an adult and realized we’re still mostly a bunch of kids.
Climate change, out-of-control pandemics, the Kardashians, forever wars, insurrections, the Milk Crate Challenge, poverty, for-profit prisons, the Big Lie, racism in 2021…
To those who have all the answers: Good on ya! Here's a sucker...
To the others who know better: Let’s keep the conversation going. I think, together, we could learn a thing or two.