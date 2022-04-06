This generation of kids will be political powerhouses in the coming decades.
Food for Thought, a facilitator of discussion groups, hosted the Colorado Springs School District 11 Students Speak Up panel on April 2 at Palmer High School — a pair of middle schoolers and a high schooler represented the student body.
I didn’t know what to expect, but each panelist delivered thoughtful questions and statements in front of the 30 or so audience members.
Each student also listed qualities they hope to see in a new superintendent, to include having a background in education; seeing students as people, not just test scores; being personable; and supporting teachers, not just an agenda.
As I listened to these kids, I smiled. There's no way I could do what they were doing when I was their age. As a middle and high schooler, district politics had no place in my life. If the discussion wasn’t about the NBA, sports I played in school or video games, I wanted no part of it.
These kids are more involved than I was as a teenager. They have compassion for those from different backgrounds and aren’t afraid to stand up for a cause.
This trio of students not only showed they're paying attention to what’s happening in their district, but that they care how this superintendent search affects their classmates.
Spending a Saturday afternoon at school is a scenario right out of a horror movie for most kids. However, our local students continue to demonstrate how much they care about improving their schools.
North Middle Schoolers Amber Young and Ian Schriener, along with Palmer High School senior Delilah Tefertiller, understand they hold the power to evoke the change they desire. But they also seem to understand that change doesn’t occur unless someone is willing to buck the trend.
Kudos to these kids for being willing to dedicate a portion of their weekend to an issue they deem important — both for themselves and the community at large.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.