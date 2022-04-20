Editor’s note: This blog contains spoilers for The Walking Dead.
When The Walking Dead first aired, I thought the plot was horrendous. A zombie apocalypse? Turned into a TV show? Pfft, that sounded awful and I refused to watch people navigate a desolate planet combating the undead.
However, I did not do my homework. The show actually captures the essence of surviving in a lawless land. It examines the deep dynamics between power and corruption.
All with killing walkers sprinkled in.
I became infatuated with the television series after watching streamers play the video game of the same title. I loved the story so much that I purchased the game and finished the four-season series in 10 days and, upon completion, I read the comments on the different streamer videos. Many said the game is even better than the show, which is so solid to begin with. After all, the TWD writers immediately piqued my interest.
In case you forgot, TWD starts with Rick Grimes, the show’s main character, awakening following a months-long coma induced by a gunshot wound. Rick learns the apocalypse has started and eventually returns to his house sans wife and son.
Damn! Imagine not only living through a gunshot wound, surviving months without medical care, but then escaping a dilapidated hospital to learn your family may be dead.
What an intro!
Rather than recap the pilot episode many of you watched a decade ago, I’ll say I goofed by opting out of the initial TWD madness. I typically love all things zombies, but TWD didn’t initially appeal to me. I regret my lack of foresight.
I’ve heard TWD nosedives after Season 6, where numerous fans abandoned the show. But I will endure. The final season is on hiatus until fall, which provides me the opportunity to binge six seasons. I’m watching in doses — experiencing the pain of my favorite characters dying in an abbreviated timeline. And so far the only death I cherished was that of Philip Blake, a.k.a. The Governor. The satisfaction I experienced watching Michonne stab The Governor and Lilly shoot him rivaled that of when I’m famished and my food order arrives at my table.
What about you? What are some of your favorite episodes and why? If you care to chat, my email is open. Please remember though, I’m near the end of Season 4. I know about that bastard Negan and a smidge about Alpha. But nothing more.
So no spoilers please. And my apologies to all you TWD fans for doubting the show’s excellence.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.