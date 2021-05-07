In case you aren’t already aware of it, this coming Sunday is Mother’s Day. Whether your own mother is living or has passed away, this yearly observance can be a joyous or painful day — or somewhere in between.
Some may have or have had a wonderful and warm relationship with their mothers. Others, maybe less than rosy. So I am here to tell you that no matter your feelings for this day, there is no right or wrong.
Mothers, like the rest of us, are human, and all humans have been exceptionally stressed during the last year. It’s been said before, but women have been especially impacted.
They’ve left the workforce in droves during the last 15 months because of the need to care for their children. This has affected the finances of families across the country and many of these women will not, for various reasons, return to the workforce.
But if it hasn’t happened to my family, why should I care? This trend will not only impact the immediate families in question, but the true ramifications will play out in the years to come.
Today’s youths are the workforce of tomorrow — the doctors who will provide medical care, the mechanics who will fix our cars, the engineers who will design our buildings. In other words, the resources and support children have today will directly impact their futures. So if you’re a parent, know that I am rooting for your success — for your children’s sake and for all of our futures.
For those of us who aren’t currently raising children, may we look at how we might be supportive of those who are. We are all here because of the love and support of adults who came before us, many of whom were mothers. I can think of no better way to honor those who brought us up than to pay that support forward to the parents who need it today more than ever. We will all be better for it.
