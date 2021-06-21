I saw a reminder on social media this morning that June is National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month. It immediately made me think of the first time I came to visit the Colorado Springs area back in 2016.
Five years ago, my friends and I made a road trip to the Centennial State with plans to explore multiple dispensaries and clubs. One of our favorite clubs was the now-closed Studio 64. We found their flower to be some of the best and the hangout’s vibe was what we had dreamed of during our 16-hour drive from Texas.
We were enjoying ourselves, passing around some blunts, when I noticed a man standing at the bar. It wasn’t hard for me to tell he was a veteran by the way he handled himself, constantly checking the door each time someone walked through. I later asked our budtender about him.
She explained that he was, in fact, an Afghanistan combat veteran. He had severe PTSD and he shared with her that the club was about the only place he felt comfortable outside of his home.
It makes me sad to think that, because the city has fought cannabis clubs, that that veteran lost his haven.
I’m no doctor, but there have been several studies that have found that cannabis helps those suffering from PTSD. So why are we still fighting it in our city and at the federal level? I’ve been prescribed meds for mental health issues in the past, and I had to stop taking them because of their side-effects. Cannabis has always helped my anxiety more than any other medicine prescribed by doctors.
No, it might not be the right fit for everyone suffering from PTSD or other mental health disorders, but if it helps some (especially those who fought for our country), why not make it easier to obtain?
It’s time to move away from the dated Reefer Madness thinking and embrace a substance with minimal side effects, especially when compared to a lot of readily (and sometimes deadly) prescribed drugs pushed by pharmaceutical companies on a daily basis.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.