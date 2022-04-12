Our state ranked last in the nation in access to mental health services, according to Mental Health Colorado. Data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration show that 19.55 percent of Colorado residents are living with mental illness. That’s the third highest rate in the country.
And those numbers don't include the homeless or incarcerated struggling with mental illness.
Many of us are not OK; many of us can’t find the help we desperately need to lead fulfilling, meaningful lives. Access issues stem from a system for involuntary treatment that doesn’t meet modern standards. Our nation's health care system has an inadequate safety net, along with waitlists for care and for mental health beds in hospitals. We too often turn to police and courts to address those with mental health needs — thus criminalizing mental health.
Imagine you’ve been diagnosed with cancer and told there’s no one available to administer the medicine you need. If you need surgery or overnight care, hospital beds just aren’t available. Or imagine that you have a chronic illness: diabetes, high blood pressure. You discover there is medicine that will help but no one can provide it because there’s a waiting list stretching over months.
Mental health is as important as physical health. But we don’t treat it like it is — and the results are astounding. The state has one of the highest rates of suicide in the country.
It’s time to address mental health emergencies the same way we address physical health. Colorado is one of the healthiest states in the nation, until you consider mental health.
And you can help. Support groups like the National Alliance on Mental Illness or Mental Health Colorado. If you have a friend or family member with mental illness, continue to advocate for them. And lobby the Legislature for much-needed change.
It’s too important to leave people in crisis. Let’s start to find solutions.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.