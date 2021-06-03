Ain’t no party like an Indy party cuz an Indy party don’t stop… (unless there’s a pandemic).
If you’re reading this when it’s fresh out the oven and first hits your email, chances are I’m at the Indy’s Best of Party. And if you’re at the party too, why are you checking your email?
The Indy normally throws its biggest banger of the year when the days are short and the holidays are nigh but, well... you know. So, we pushed the event back to this evening and, since Memorial Day weekend was its predictable cold, soggy mess, I declare that summer unofficially kicks off with tonight’s bash. It’s an unofficial declaration, so it’s official. Trust me.
But wait, there’s more!
We have so much pent-up sunshine and antibody inside us, we decided to publish our guide to the sunniest of seasons next week. Even though people are beginning to mingle indoors again, it’s June in Colorado, so why would you? That’s why we focus on the outdoors. We’ve got stuff about fishing, camping, hiking, kayaking, farm experiences and, when the day is done, just embracing the laze, man.
Yep, it was a long time coming. This feels like the first summer in two years — (weren’t the winters in Game of Thrones, like, really long? It’s been like that.)
I guess this is my way of saying, clip your toenails, put on some flip-flops and let the season begin! You deserve it.
And if you’re at the party and you just read this on your phone, find me. First round’s on you…
