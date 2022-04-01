Everyone by now has likely heard of the contretemps between Chris Rock and Will Smith at this past Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony. I haven’t seen the tape, only read about it. I abhor violence and don’t need to witness it when I can avoid it instead. My takeaway when I heard about it was the same as it is now: It is just sad. And I think all of the rehashing makes it easier to forget we are all human beings and not infallible. But by no means do I excuse either party for their role in what happened. However, I am willing to bet that they both have regrets. This situation is an excellent reminder that words and actions have consequences.
I also believe some of the focus has to do with race; part of the scrutiny of this incident is an example of holding different groups of people to different standards.
And it is offensive to me, as a feminist, that someone would think they needed to defend me after being dissed. That reeks of ownership. But I am not giving a free pass to those who remark on another’s physical appearance.
Nonetheless, who among us has never done something that they later, sometimes almost instantly, regretted? I know I have... more than several times, and I sincerely doubt that I am alone.
Maybe all of this hullabaloo is an unconscious way to deflect from some of the current (bigger) issues about which we feel powerless. Like the seven-and-a-half hours of missing 1/6/21 phone records of the then-president during the insurrection. Increasingly accelerating climate change. The appalling interrogation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine. These are just a few of the many things that truly and desperately need our attention.
It's not entirely clear who said it, but I'm reminded of this quote: “Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people.” Here’s hoping that we can move on to more important matters.
