Cathy Reilly Mug

Cathy Reilly, Assistant to the Publisher

Everyone by now has likely heard of the contretemps between Chris Rock and Will Smith at this past Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony. I haven’t seen the tape, only read about it. I abhor violence and don’t need to witness it when I can avoid it instead. My takeaway when I heard about it was the same as it is now: It is just sad. And I think all of the rehashing makes it easier to forget we are all human beings and not infallible. But by no means do I excuse either party for their role in what happened. However, I am willing to bet that they both have regrets. This situation is an excellent reminder that words and actions have consequences.  

I also believe some of the focus has to do with race; part of the scrutiny of this incident is an example of holding different groups of people to different standards. 

And it is offensive to me, as a feminist, that someone would think they needed to defend me after being dissed. That reeks of ownership. But I am not giving a free pass to those who remark on another’s physical appearance.

Nonetheless, who among us has never done something that they later, sometimes almost instantly, regretted? I know I have... more than several times, and I sincerely doubt that I am alone.

Maybe all of this hullabaloo is an unconscious way to deflect from some of the current (bigger) issues about which we feel powerless. Like the seven-and-a-half hours of missing 1/6/21 phone records of the then-president during the insurrection. Increasingly accelerating climate change. The appalling interrogation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine. These are just a few of the many things that truly and desperately need our attention.

It's not entirely clear who said it, but I'm reminded of this quote: “Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people.” Here’s hoping that we can move on to more important matters.

