The days after Daylight Saving Time suddenly seem so very short and the nights so very long.
Add to that some of the metaphorical darkness pervading our country and world the last few years and things can feel very heavy and oppressive. And while we all march along in our “own parade of losses,” as the wonderful singer/songwriter Gretchen Peters opined, November is an especially rough month for me.
It was 15 years ago right before Thanksgiving that I lost my incredible mother. I've also had to let two beloved dogs go over the Rainbow Bridge during the second-to-last month of the year. As a longtime therapist once told me: “New loss can bring up old loss.” Boy, have I found that to be true.
Last week, I was really missing my friend Shelley, who passed away in March of ‘20. One of the worst things about death is, you can no longer share all the stories with each other that made you laugh… and cry. She was especially on my heart and in my mind recently as it was Hanukkah. Shelley had included me and mine in her family’s Hanukkah celebrations (and Seders) many times and taught me so many things.
So I was infused with unanticipated joy when I came upon a Hanukkah celebration in a shopping center in my neighborhood last Thursday night. There is a Chabad that has been in my area for several years and every Hanukkah, they have a beautiful electric menorah that radiates light, never failing to make me smile. Last year, I even lucked into seeing their Hanukkah parade while I was out for an afternoon walk! I appreciate the diversity that is in my community and how it helps to make our world richer and more vibrant.
And this year, their menorah made me smile from ear to ear. It was composed of tiki torches and I just had to laugh out loud! I was able to tell a congregant outside how happy their tropical menorah made me and that I am so glad we are neighbors.
So my message to you during these short days? Be like that menorah and light up the darkness!
