Every single morning of the week before last, I had my 6 a.m. coffee at the edge of the Pacific Ocean — not the near side, the far side. I only had 10 days back home in Australia, and I was determined to make the sea sick of the sight of me.
Every morning I’d drag Mum, or Dad, or both of them, out of bed and make them come with me to Frenchie’s which — if you’re ever in my neck of the woods — is a dog-themed, dog-friendly, all-round-friendly café just a stone’s throw from the beach, with by far the best lattes on the bay.
Then we’d take our coffees down to the foreshore and I’d (accidentally) make it my mission to show my parents why they should do this every single day of their lives.
See those people cycling along the sea wall? You could do that every day! Isn’t this beautiful, walking along the jetty? You could do this every day! See those happy seagulls on the beach? You could watch them every day! See that guy water-running in the tidal pool? You could — you get the idea.
They humored me; they granted that it “seems like a nice idea,” but I knew they wouldn’t do it, and I couldn’t fathom why. All this magic, and it’s only a few minutes from the house! I give up thousands of dollars and 24 hours in airplanes and airports to sink my feet in this sand! How can you just nod and keep moving?
Of course then I remembered I also lived only a few minutes from all this magic for years and years and years — it’s how I got addicted to the ocean — but I absolutely didn’t show up on the beach every morning. And then I thought about how, while mountains don’t really do it for me (theory: you can have an unhealthy obsession with mountains or oceans, not both), there are people who give up thousands of dollars and 24 hours in airplanes and airports to see what I can see from my back verandah, right here in the Springs.
It’s easy to let beauty become background.
Forgiving Colorado for being landlocked — for me, that’s still a work in progress. But despite the fact my kids laugh when I go, OH, LOOK AT THE MOUNTAINS every time we turn to face them, I’m going to keep doing it.
It’s worth seeing someone else’s magic. You could do this every day.
