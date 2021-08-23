I don’t know about everyone else, but the idea of raising a tiny human can be terrifying. That's especially true when it comes to driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states more than 2,600 children under 13 years old are involved in car wrecks daily.
So yes, it’s super important to me, a pregnant lady, that I raise a kind, good person — but in order to do that, I have to first keep him safe.
I’ve been in a few pretty bad car accidents in my lifetime and the idea of being in one with a newborn really gives me the chills. At least, before my bundle of joy arrives, I can make sure his car seat is properly installed. After ordering seats for my and my husband's vehicles (and trying to install them ourselves), we, as newbie parents, weren’t feeling great about how one of the seats seemed to sit at an odd angle while the other wobbled more than we felt it should.
At that point, I took to the internet in search of some professional help. Luckily, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s website allows you to search for nearby certified car seat inspectors. We were able to call and schedule a free one-on-one appointment with someone who works at Children’s Hospital/ Safe Kids Colorado Springs. They had us bring both the car seats and the cars’ manuals.
I wasn’t sure why we needed the manuals but, at the appointment, we learned some will actual tell owners the safest spot for car seats according to safety tests.
We learned so much more during the lesson, including how more than 59 percent of car seats are not installed properly. Another interesting fact: If you plan to take a long road trip with your baby, it’s recommended you not drive more than 2 hours without giving your infant a break. That’s to avoid putting too much strain on your baby’s still-developing spine.
My husband and I left the appointment feeling a million times better about safely bringing our baby boy home from the hospital. So if you’re an expecting parent, I strongly recommend you check out CDOT’s website and make your free appointment and make sure you’re properly installing your little one's car seat.
