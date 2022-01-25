I realize that this may be a big ask, given the sheer volume of bonkers shenanigans happening in national and local news, but is everyone paying attention to Ukraine? Yesterday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced that 8,500 troops have been placed on standby in case Russia decides to invade. This move comes after months of saber-rattling from Russia, as it has increased its troop presence along the Ukrainian border. The concerns about a Russian invasion aren’t exactly unfounded, as it invaded Ukraine in 2014 and annexed Crimea.
In addition to the 8,500 troops on standby, the U.S. has also been supplying Ukraine with what is euphemistically called — and uncritically reported on — “lethal aid,”, or, you know, weapons. 90 tons worth, to be exact. President Joe Biden issued stern warnings during a press conference last week, saying, "If any — any — assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion. Let there be no doubt at all that if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin makes this choice, Russia will pay a heavy price."
As if troops on standby and 90 tons of weapons to Ukraine isn’t enough, the CIA has been training Ukrainian paramilitary forces, militias, since the Obama Administration. I’m sure we can all rest assured that after CIA operations in Iran, Vietnam, Central America and the Middle East, that the reactionary Neo-Nazis being trained and supplied with U.S. tax dollars in Ukraine will prove successful and won’t come back to haunt us, or the civilians in Ukraine, later.
Like most Millennials, I’ve spent almost all of my adult life with the U.S. at war. After 20 years of military intervention, Afghanistan collapsed within hours of U.S. withdrawal, wasting billions of dollars and thousands of American lives, not to mention the lives of 71,000 Afghan civilians. War with Russia, a nuclear power, would be a bloody, expensive mess for a nation struggling to recover from the last war and the COVID-19 — although Russia seems to be the only country that has bungled their response to the pandemic worse than the U.S.. While I certainly don’t think letting Russia run rough-shod over Eastern Europe is a good thing, I don’t think stepping in as the World Police in Ukraine is a very viable solution either.
