Well, it’s that time of year again… Kids are brushing off their news kicks, grabbing their backpacks and heading out the door to catch the bus. Yes, the new school year has begun (my kiddo just started the third grade last week).
This same time last year was bonkers. Teachers, students and parents were flying blind, trying to navigate their way through remote learning, in-person learning, hybrid learning and, for some kids, no learning at all.
A year later — things are still bonkers… but we’re doing a much better job pretending like they aren’t, so that’s something.
Exhibit A is from a Gazette editorial this week about the partisan mask divide in the state:
“Fully 83% of Democrats said masks should be required in school — while 79% of Republicans were opposed.”
To be fair, the editorial also stated unaffiliated voters are opposed school mask mandates by a margin of 56-43.
But let’s explore that 79 percent, shall we? Sorry (not sorry) Republicans, but your party has lost all credibility when it comes to managing this pandemic, primarily due to your blind support for hoax-master-generals Donald Trump… and Ron DeSantis… and Greg Abbott… and Sean Hannity… and Laura Ingraham… and Tucker Carlson… and Marjorie Taylor Greene (I can still smell the sulfur left from her visit to our city)... and Lauren Boebert... and Doug Lamborn…
And then there’s this, from the Kaiser Family Foundation: As of July, the rate of fully vaccinated residents in counties that voted for Biden sat at 46.7 percent. Counties won by Trump had barely one-in-three fully vaccinated residents. Hmmmm…
Hey GOP: When it comes to matters of science — Your. Opinion. Means. Nothing.
Many area districts are opening their doors with little (Lewis-Palmer School District 38) to no (School District 49) plans regarding masking, vaccinating staff, social distancing and communicating outbreaks with the need-to-know crowd — like parents. So if you’re one of those who actually believes in viruses and understands, even on the most basic of levels, how they work, this is alarming and maddening.
But never mind that national COVID-related fatalities are once again topping 1,000 a day. Never mind that pediatric wings of hospitals are filling with those too young to receive a vaccine. Never mind that the incidence, positivity and hospitalization rates are once again trending upward in our very own (red) county. And never mind that adults are supposed to be looking out for those who can’t look out for themselves — the most vulnerable among us, whom the noisy minority has consciously decided to turn into coal mine canaries.
Never mind that we’ve been here before as we head into what could be a very dark winter and that we should know better.
COVID, COVID, COVID… Meh, never mind.
