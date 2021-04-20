When a person decides to join the armed forces, it’s not just an individual commitment— their families are making a commitment as well.
My husband and I joined the Army at the same time. We didn’t have children during our five years of service. I did, however, learn rather quickly how having a loved one in the military can create stress for loved ones.
One of the first assignments I covered as a public affairs soldier was a ceremony recognizing April as Month of the Military Child. The ceremony took place at an elementary schools located on Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
The ceremony began recognizing students in each grade for their essays explaining what it meant to be a military child. It started with the younger grades and cute stories that made the cafeteria full of parents and guests laugh. But the mood in the room changed rather quickly when an old child began to speak.
A boy read his essay about watching men in the fancy uniforms drive down his street towards his house one afternoon. The boy, whose father was deployed, said he knew what their visit to his house meant — his dad was dead. He watched them park nearby while they all got out of a car together. They then walked past him to the house next door where they knocked and he later heard a woman cry out. It was his friend’s house, he said, adding their daddy wasn’t coming home.
There wasn’t a pair of dry eyes in the room at that point including my own. And if that wasn’t enough, the ceremony then moved outside where a family gathered to raise an American flag in honor of their deceased father.
It was one of the most humbling experiences of my life.
I’ve often been thanked for my service, as have other service members and veterans. Sadly though, the sacrifices of the families of service members often go overlooked.
So in case you didn’t know it, April is Month of the Military Child. Those children deserve our appreciation (and admiration) for their resiliency and sacrifices. Like their parents who lifted their right arms and swore an oath to help protect our country, military kids make sacrifices too.
Editor's note: This column has been corrected. The original version falsely reported military members take their oath with their left hand raised. They raise their right hand.
