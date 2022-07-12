A few weeks ago, I had a daytime talk show moment. Allow me to set the stage...
It was a couple years ago now that my wife and I purchased my parents Ancestry DNA testing kits as gifts. There were no unexpected results from my dad’s side of the family. But my mom’s side — that’s a different story. One day last year, she received a phone call from an unknown number in Texas.
Michael, who lives just outside San Antonio, had given his mother a DNA test as a gift as well. And, as it turns out, his mother and my mother were flagged as relatives. But they aren’t just related, my mom discovered a half-sister she never knew existed (Grandpa Dave got around).
So in late June, my newly discovered aunt and uncle, along with three new-to-me cousins and their families, descended on Colorado Springs for what was dubbed a “Family Union.” The first family reunion will have to wait until the next time we all gather (I hear this will take place in Maine).
Most of my new family came up from Texas but one of my cousins and her husband joined us from Alaska! It was pretty amazing to find out, in my 40s, that I had a whole slew of family members that only a year ago would have been strangers to me.
Mind = blown.
Yes, we were strangers when we met last month, but I was still able to make out familiar smiles on brand new faces. Genetics: They’re a hell of a thing...
I can’t tell you how odd it is to think you know your family — only to find out you have an entire other family that has created its own traditions, its own memories, its own inside jokes and stories to tell and retell. And I imagine my experience, with the proliferation of DNA testing kits, is not unique. Because of the accessibility of these kits, I believe people all over the world (for better or worse) are discovering brand-new family members.
The craziest thing is, while I don’t condone Grandpa Dave’s philandering ways, I’m willing to bet my mom has other half-siblings out there, along families of their own, just waiting to be discovered.
So to those aunts, uncles and cousins I don’t yet know: I can’t wait to meet you at the next Family Union.
