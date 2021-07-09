This month marks 47 years since I first fell in love with Colorado. Nearly a half century ago, my parents and sister closest to my age made my first trip from Florida to the Rocky Mountains. I’ll never forget the first time I saw the Front Range — it was a stormy afternoon as we drove toward Denver and the mountains, surrounded by clouds and illuminated by lightning, were truly magnificent.
We were traveling to visit my mother’s twin brother and his family. They were wonderful guides around their adopted city and took us to St. Mary’s Glacier, where this flatlander first saw snow! We also toured the Denver Art Museum and the then-named Denver Museum of Natural History (now known as the Denver Museum of Nature and Science), among other places since forgotten.
We later drove south on I-25 and I confess I don’t remember much of the Pikes Peak region then, other than going up America’s Mountain on the cog railway and visiting The Broadmoor. It was there we saw future Olympian Dorothy Hamill practicing at the old Broadmoor Ice Palace. I also remember my aunt and uncle suggesting that we stop in Manitou Springs. I can, in my mind’s eye, still see the yellow building where we ate lunch but have no idea where it is — or if it even still exists.
We traveled as far south on that trip as the Grand Canyon, visiting Taos, Bandelier National Monument and a museum in Los Alamos, New Mexico, as well as Canyon de Chelly National Monument in Arizona along the way before we headed home. I was smitten with the West! I don’t remember exactly when I made up my mind that I was going to move to Colorado, but that’s exactly what I did. I definitely relate to the bumper sticker: “I’m not a native but I got here as fast as I could."
I have now been in Colorado for nearly 42 years and in the Springs for 35 of those. Coincidentally, I now work in a building just south of where I worked my first job was when I moved to town. I am grateful every day that I live in such a beautiful place. The mountains are a balm to my soul and I never grow tired of looking at them. I pine for them when I am away. While I miss the Gulf of Mexico (but not the heat and humidity) and try to visit any large body of water whenever I get the chance, I can also look at the plains and imagine them as a sea close to home — it’s oddly satisfying.
So, that’s my Colorado story. What’s yours? I’d love to hear it!
