I would be lying if I said I haven’t been tempted to, at least momentarily, stop reading all the COVID coverage out there in order to help heal my whiplash. Even among reliable sources one can find all kinds of conflicting info.
For instance, you have President Joe Biden’s administration pushing for widespread boosters for those like me who received Pfizer vaccines six months ago, but then you get headlines like this from Politico: “Top Covid experts privately urge Biden admin to scale back booster campaign.” But Kaiser Permanente reported just days ago that its study found the Pfizer vaccine does lose steam over time and can contribute to breakthrough infections.
So should I get a booster or not?
You hear about how more than 70 percent of those eligible are fully immunized in Colorado and how nearly 80 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose. But you also see headlines from The Gazette declaring that ICU bed capacity is stretched to “new highs.”
Whatever happened to herd immunity? Shouldn’t we be there by now?
You hear about how breakthrough cases are extremely rare for the vaccinated, but I also know so many people who have experienced one of those breakthroughs or know someone who has. The one constant from within that crowd is how happy they are that they received a vaccine because even with that protection, the breakthrough infection was no walk in the park.
You hear we're are getting better, cases are dropping. The New York Times even reported things were looking up two days ago under the headline “Covid, in retreat.” And while the rates of infection and deaths have been dropping steadily over the past couple months, more than 1,800 people died from the coronavirus in the United States yesterday — the equivalent of five or six fully loaded jumbo jets falling from the sky. In. One. Day. And the numbers have been that high or higher for weeks now. Doesn’t sound like it’s retreating fast enough…
I’ve also heard some say vaccines would be approved for those 5 to 11 years old by Halloween and then others say we’ll be lucky if it happens by the end of next month. As the father of an elementary school student who attends classes in a district that pretends COVID isn’t real, that approval can’t arrive soon enough.
No matter, because things are getting so much better! Or are they? Normal is just around the corner! Or is it? This is the last surge and we’ll be done with this thing by 2022! Or will we?
Anyone have the number of a good chiropractor? My neck hurts…
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.