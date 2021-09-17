It wasn't a joke.
My younger two offspring, both fully vaccinated and otherwise healthy adults, have breakthrough coronavirus cases. Fortunately, they both have health insurance. But I’d be lying if I said I haven’t been uneasy this past week worrying about them.
I got to thinking about our country's focus on the cost of locking down — not just economically but socially. The very real effects of having to isolate are undeniable. I think that's the hardest part of this for my adult children. But I am beyond grateful they aren’t sicker and have one another — and my grandpups. I am also thankful that they are not currently living hours away as they once did. It is an awful feeling when your kids are sick and far away.
Related: A lot has been written about how the United States is experiencing an earlier surge of respiratory syncytial virus infections in children this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is one source for more information about RSV.
My two older children had RSV as wee ones — my middle child at just 3 months of age. I was scared to let him go to sleep. I can also pinpoint the moment he became exposed — I can picture his older sibling leaning over him and, before I could shoo him away, a droplet from his nose fell on his brother’s face... ugh. I cannot fathom the fear parents have for their young children who get RSV while COVID is circulating.
Coincidentally, I read earlier in the year that some research that led to the production of at least one of the COVID vaccines we have now was predicated on years-long research developing an RSV vaccine. We're pretty fortunate.
Anyway, the days are definitely getting shorter and the autumnal equinox is less than a week away. Time marches on and, at some point, we will experience cold weather here in Colorado, which will have us heading inside. That can easily be a predictor of an increase in exposure to the virus. Sadly, case numbers are rising in many locales and hospital space is getting increasingly scarce. Idaho has even had to start rationing care.
To that end, I was truly chagrined when I had a recent exchange with someone visiting our offices. I had asked this person to please respect our building policy and wear a mask. We even provide them. I was tersely told that, due to asthma, a mask wouldn't be worn and the person left in a huff.
Odd, but If I had a respiratory issue, I’d be grateful for those trying to keep me healthy. Not to mention having basic consideration for the wellbeing of our staff. But I was short on patience, having only learned hours before of an extended family member’s death from COVID.
As for my beloved but infected children: I am dropping provisions on their porch this weekend and will visit from 6 feet away. I can't wait to see them — and witness for myself that they're on the mend.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.