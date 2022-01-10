“...and the hardest realism there is: that of
hope.”
I have this saved in a screen shot in my phone. I also saved this:
The thing is
to love life, to love it even
when you have no stomach for it
and everything you’ve held dear
crumbles like burnt paper in your hands,
your throat filled with the silt of it.
When grief sits with you, its tropical heat
thickening the air, heavy as water
more fit for gills than lungs;
when grief weights you like your own flesh
only more of it, an obesity of grief,
you think, How can a body withstand this?
Then you hold life like a face
between your palms, a plain face,
no charming smile, no violet eyes,
and you say, yes, I will take you
I will love you, again.
I didn’t write this, Ellen Bass did. But this is how I felt when my husband died, in that one week of my life when I was conscious of holding no hope at all. It captures every piece of that feeling, and the determination it took to move away from hopelessness. When I couldn’t find a single foothold, I invented a picture in my mind to tell myself there was something to dream of, until I could build the truth of it again. It’s been a long road from there, from August 2020. But I’ve never felt hopeless since.
I don’t think my hand-built optimism was “rewarded” with good things and joys (it seems unlikely that the universe gives out stars); I think I was just completely open to the possibility of better things coming to me. Hope was a choice then, and I think it always is, and I think it’s always worth it.
“Hope is an expression of confidence in life,” Neel Burton wrote, “and the basis for more practical virtues such as patience, determination, and courage. It provides us not only with goals, but also with the motivation to achieve or attain those goals. Hope also makes present hardship less difficult to bear.”
The kind of hope I’ve never been able to give up on is the idea that there’s going to be something better over the next hill; that something good is in store for me even though terrible things happen to me. If I resolved to expect the worst instead of to accept that it’s possible, it would change my whole outlook — and not in a good way. The idea that there’s something better around the corner keeps some sunshine in me, even if the idea of what that “better” is, is nebulous.
We can’t calculate hope, but we can use it to thread things together and make sense of a world that won’t spell sense out for us. And for me at least, hope coexists with the sure knowledge that more bad things will happen. Only I don’t feel hopelessly resigned to that — I just know I’m equal to it. In The Works of Love, Søren Kierkegaard wrote, “To hope is to act as if you await the possibility of good.” And that’s how I see the world. Hope is a kind of bravery. We can have a solid expectation of difficulty, and sometimes tragedy, but we shouldn’t spend much time thinking about what it will be or where it will come from. No matter how many barricades you build, it finds a way in. Better to arm yourself with the expectation that you’ll overcome it — but in the meantime, focus on the joys. They’re always there.
We don’t get as many choices as we imagine. Things — beautiful and terrible — are going to happen to us whether we choose them or not. But we get to choose the framework in which we understand those things, and I believe we should choose hope. Hope being, partly, the belief that ultimately good will come of all this. Not because the universe wants it (I no longer have a clue what the universe “wants”) but because I see the evidence. Even if terrible and chaotic things happen to me, I think the world is better because I’ve been in it. I might not move any mountains but my own, but I think I’ve touched other lives in ways that matter, and mostly in ways that make things better.
Being hopeful is the right framework for life, but not because it’s easy; hope is dangerous, vulnerability is reckless. But hardening ourselves against them would be worse. There’s an extent to which you can numb yourself to bad things by expecting them, but even expecting them doesn’t really blunt the blow. It does, however, blunt some good things with it. And the greater truth (that I’m still looking at from various angles) is that hope is rekindled and assaulted over and over, but it doesn’t cease to exist. We can bury it, or lock it up and say it’s not safe to play with, but it doesn’t die.
And not safe? That’s dead right. Hope is a huge risk, and it’s guaranteed to hurt sooner or later. But most of what makes life big — what makes it worth writing home about — is not safe.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.