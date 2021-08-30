I am an obsessive documenter.
I have journals dating back to 2016; almost every day of the past five years has been accounted for. The other day, I was rereading some of these entries — specifically ones from 2020, at the height of the pandemic-lockdown chaos (also, at the height of my job search).
June 19, 2020: I have a Zoom meeting with this grant writer who is telling me how I can get into grant writing. I have a Post-It Note on my door that says “In meeting. Don’t knock.” Prior to the meeting, I inform everyone in the household individually that they have to be quiet.
Despite me taking every possible precaution to avoid disruption and embarrassment, five minutes into the call, I can hear three different people shrieking:
“IT’S THE RAT! THE RAT IS BACK!”
“WHY IS IT SO BIG?”
“GET THE BROOM! GET THE BROOM!”
Unfortunately, there’s nothing I can do besides apologize for the noise and attempt to talk over the screaming. The worst part is, I know what rat they’re talking about, and I want to go downstairs and see it so bad. I think I would seriously rather see this rat than talk to this guy who could potentially help me launch my future career as a grant writer or whatever.
I don’t, though, because I am an adult woman, and I understand that I can’t prematurely end a Zoom call just because something better comes up.
Anyway, I never saw the rat again. And I still don’t have a job.
So basically, I have nothing going for me. And friend-wise, I am one down. (But I will never forget him, hobbling around drunkenly — probably poisoned — but still hanging in there; a paragon of resilience.)I’ve been journaling for a while, but only recently have I realized just how nice it is to have a tangible record of my life.
My first instinct is invariably, “Of course, I’ll remember this.” But I’m always surprised when I read and realize I’d forgotten. (God forbid I forget about the rat.)
How did I feel when the first lockdown orders were issued? What was I like when I was 18, 19, 20 years old? What did I do on this day last year? How have I changed since then?
And thanks to my compulsive record-keeping, I can, at least to some extent, answer those questions.
