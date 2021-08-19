Some of us have heard the phrase, “Never meet your heroes.” The idea: Once you’ve built someone or something up, you’re likely to be disappointed when you cross paths with the real deal. You’re better off living with an idealized fantasy than having to face reality and handle the disappointment.
That phrase came to mind (not for the first time) as I watched the recent news coming out of Afghanistan. Those foreign and domestic who idolized our nation’s military might, those who perceived our mission to be the spread of American freedom and values across the globe, they met their heroes this week — and it wasn’t pretty.
I grew up a military brat and have great respect for American men and women in uniform, those who serve the greater good. I have fond memories of time spent on air bases both in the U.S. and overseas and some patriotic displays still give me goosebumps to this day. And our military should be credited with doing some amazing things. Or at least our troops should — deploying to global disasters, building schools, getting food and aid to those who need it. And I do agree we should have been in Afghanistan in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. But the war should have concluded, at the latest, May 3, 2011, the day after Osama Bin Laden was killed.
I’ve grown older and far more cynical about my country’s involvement internationally. I can't ignore the irreparable damage our hawks have caused at home and abroad. I’ve read about the decades-long attempts by multiple presidential administrations to deceive the American public about our wars in the Middle East, and so I'm even more sickened by the gallons of blood spilled and trillions in treasure spent on yet another conflict lost (what does winning look like, anyway?). And what could that money have done here at home?
Yes, there’s plenty of blame to go around for the atrocities taking place in Afghanistan. And yes, some even lies at the feet of the Afghans for not taking the security of their country more seriously. But so much of the blame rests squarely on our government — on a generation of generals and admirals, secretaries of defense, the Pentagon — those tucked safely away in war rooms far from the flying bullets and dropping bombs. They grew weary of their own meddling, turned out the lights and left allies behind to die at the hands of the Taliban.
I grew up believing I was born in the greatest country on Earth. And when I was born, it may have been. But it hurts to admit that I began questioning that blind faith a long time ago. It hurts even more to realize that so many others who don’t live in the U.S. met their heroes this week. The curtain was drawn back and we, along with Afghanistan, discovered the past 20 years was nothing but a waste of time, taxes and lives. It was smoke and mirrors.
So, where do we go from here?
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.